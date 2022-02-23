Advertisement

Police seek public’s help in finding Jefferson County teen

State police say 17-year-old Savannah Ostrom was last seen on February 12 at around 12:30 a.m....
State police say 17-year-old Savannah Ostrom was last seen on February 12 at around 12:30 a.m. at her home in the town of LeRay.(State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Jefferson County teen.

They say 17-year-old Savannah Ostrom was last seen on February 12 at around 12:30 a.m. at her home in the town of LeRay.

Ostrum is described as being 5-foot, 4-inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing an ankle-length dress with thin straps, high heels, a black and white windbreaker with a penny-wise backpack.

If you have information about Ostrum’s whereabouts, police ask you to call 911 or 315-366-6000.

