Public invited to virtual conversation with author

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In observation of Black History Month, Jefferson Community College and the Watertown Juneteenth Action Committee will present a virtual conversation with Dr. Molefi Kete Asante, co-author of “Being Human Being,” and the public is invited.

Margaret Taylor of JCC and Bianca Ellis of the Watertown Juneteenth Action Committee appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the free event. Watch their interview above.

Dr. Molefi Kete Asante is the renowned chair of Africology and African American studies at Temple University. This sought-after scholar of the African Diaspora, who introduced the concept of Afrocentricity, has written and co-authored more than 90 books, including his latest work with educator, Dr. Nah Dove, “Being Human Being: Transforming the Race Discourse,” which seeks to present a vision of a united humanity. Dr. Asante explores what it means to be human, the myth of race, and the importance of common identity. “Being Human Being” demonstrates that the only race is the human race.

The virtual conversation takes place on Friday, February 25 at 2 p.m. If you’d like to participate, register online at SUNYJefferson.edu.

For more information, contact the JCC Student Activities and Inclusion Office at 315-786-2431 or visit the JCC website at SUNYJefferson.edu.

