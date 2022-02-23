Snow waives preliminary hearing on murder charge

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The man accused of shooting and killing SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell has waived a preliminary hearing in his case.

That means, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua said in a release, the second-degree murder charge against 31-year-old Michael Snow of Massena will be transferred to county court for further proceedings.

The preliminary hearing had been scheduled for Friday in Massena town court, where he was arraigned on the murder charge Saturday.

He is being held without bail at an undisclosed location.

Pasqua said there would be no further comment on the facts of the ongoing investigation “in order to maintain the integrity of the case.”

Howell, a music education senior from Patterson, N.Y. was found with gunshot wounds on the side of a street not far from campus. She was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have asked for the public’s help in the case.

