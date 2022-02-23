Advertisement

SUNY Potsdam honors murdered student with musical remembrance

Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A musical remembrance is set for Wednesday night to honor Elizabeth Howell, the SUNY Potsdam cellist murdered last Friday.

The event will start at 7:30 p.m. at Hosmer Hall at the Crane School of Music on the SUNY Potsdam campus.

It’ll be followed by a gathering inside Hosmer at a space dedicated to remembering the 21-year-old senior student.

In Howell’s memory, the Crane School of Music has released a video (seen at the bottom of this article) showing an excerpt from the 2021 Crane Candlelight Concert, with the Crane Chorus and Crane Symphony Orchestra performing an arrangement of “Peace Like a River.”

This is from the traditional holiday concert at The Crane School of Music, and is presented courtesy of Mountain Lake PBS, which films and televises the concert.

Howell can be seen performing in the cello section at approximately 2:32 and 3:54 of this video.

The school says it was Beth’s last concert performance with the Crane Symphony.

She would have been on stage again as the principal cellist with the symphony Thursday night, but that concert has been postponed because of her death.

