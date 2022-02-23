Advertisement

‘Twosday’ brings twins to a couple after nearly 2 days in labor

A couple in Pennsylvania delivered twins on Twosday after nearly two days in labor. (Source: KYW, GERRITY FAMILY, CNN)
By Stephanie Sthal
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (KYW) – A couple in Pennsylvania delivered twins on Twosday after nearly two days in labor.

Katie and Ryan Gerrity wanted to deliver on Feb. 22, 2022, but the hospital was booked so the induction process started on Feb. 20.

Katie said she was in labor for 43 hours before ultimately delivering the twins at 4:02 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2022 – the day they had hoped for.

“I think it’s really awesome and it’s a good story to tell when they get older and a really awesome birthday for them to have,” she said.

Baby Addison was born at 6.5 lbs. while her sister Rylee weighed just under 4 lbs. and is in the NICU.

Katie says twins run in her family. She and her twin brother were born in 1988 and two of her cousins also gave birth to twins.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Johnston
Police investigate death of Gouverneur man involved in bar fight
Michael J. Snow
Murder suspect in police custody at undisclosed location
This scene is from a video sent by a neighbor taken during the Saturday arrest of Michael Snow,...
Neighbors tell of dramatic end to fatal shooting manhunt
A college student was fatally shot Friday just off-campus at SUNY Potsdam.
Police: witnesses heard 3 shots fired from car, SUNY student fled before collapsing, search for gun underway
Evans Mills Primary custodian Jeff Paro had some unexpected good luck recently.
Unexpected good luck helps custodian ‘clean up’

Latest News

The Frontier League will be well represented at the state wrestling tournament.
Frontier League sends large contingent to state wrestling tourney
A home was damaged in an area where recent shelling has been reported.
Shell strikes home in Ukraine's Donbas region
A woman in suing the Los Angeles Police Department after she was wrongly arrested and jailed...
LAPD facing lawsuit after arresting the wrong person
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates