Watertown lawmakers talk rescue truck, Sewall’s Island, pools & baseball

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s city council had a busy night Tuesday.

The council voted to replace the fire department’s recently sold heavy rescue truck with a new, smaller vehicle.

In a 3 to 1 vote, council members designated a Ford 550 the department already has as a rescue truck.

Mayor Jeff Smith was the only no vote. Sarah Compo Pierce was not at the meeting.

In bringing the rescue company back, the city will need to promote four firefighters to captain positions to adhere to civil service law.

Smith argues more promotions will continue to hurt the city’s finances down the road.

“Why does there have to be an officer on every call,” he said, “and you do that in comparison to the police department that goes on, is often at the scene first because they have cars throughout the city driving around and perform CPR, they give Narcan, they do a lot of first responder things, they are able to get to the scene with one person in the car.”

Council member Cliff Olney says it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison because the two departments perform different duties.

The resolution says the truck must be back in service by March 31.

Sewall’s Island

The council held off on a decision to let Convalt Energy have exclusive rights to study the old hydro-electric plant on Sewall’s Island as well as two plots of land.

The hang-up is over the length of those exclusive rights. Council members disagreed over the five-year length of the proposed agreement.

They unanimously voted to table the resolution.

City pools

The council voted 3 to 1 to hire engineering firm C&S Companies to assess the north side’s Flynn Pool.

The majority of council is in favor of rehabbing or totally rebuilding the pool and its facilities.

The city will pay C&S just shy of $14,000 to do the assessment.

Meanwhile, the city approved another $6,000 for work on the Alteri Pool as well.

Watertown Rapids

The city also unanimously approved a longer lease with S&V Baseball Management, the owner of the Watertown Rapids.

The new deal keeps the team at the fairgrounds for two more years with a team option for a third.

S&V will pay $11,600 this season, up by $1,200 from last season.

