Bernard M. “Marshall” Smith, 95, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Bernard M. “Marshall” Smith, 95, a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena, and formerly of Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Smith passed away Wednesday evening at the Massena Memorial Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Bernard M. “Marshall” Smith.

