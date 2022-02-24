Burke running for state senate seat

TOWN OF MACOMB, New York (WWNY) - There is a new candidate for state senate in the north country.

Town of Macomb Supervisor Steve Burke says he will be running for the Democratic line.

In the past, Burke has run for state senate in the past and has also run for congress and president. All those campaigns were as a Democrat, but Burke says he sees his political views as center-right.

“Take an example of the no bail. I think that’s a big mistake in the state to have no bail. You just can’t pick up people for a crime that they commit and just leave them scot free and then go out and commit another crime. You have to have crime and punishment,” he said.

The other announced candidates for what will be the 50th State Senate District seat are Louisville resident Dan Girard, a Democrat and former St. Lawrence County legislator, and Republican Assemblyman Mark Walczyk.

The senate seat is up for grabs after Senator Patty Ritchie announced she’s not running for reelection.

