Advertisement

Burke running for state senate seat

File photo of Steve Burke
File photo of Steve Burke(WWNY)
By John Moore
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MACOMB, New York (WWNY) - There is a new candidate for state senate in the north country.

Town of Macomb Supervisor Steve Burke says he will be running for the Democratic line.

In the past, Burke has run for state senate in the past and has also run for congress and president. All those campaigns were as a Democrat, but Burke says he sees his political views as center-right.

“Take an example of the no bail. I think that’s a big mistake in the state to have no bail. You just can’t pick up people for a crime that they commit and just leave them scot free and then go out and commit another crime. You have to have crime and punishment,” he said.

The other announced candidates for what will be the 50th State Senate District seat are Louisville resident Dan Girard, a Democrat and former St. Lawrence County legislator, and Republican Assemblyman Mark Walczyk.

The senate seat is up for grabs after Senator Patty Ritchie announced she’s not running for reelection.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Route 11 is closed to traffic due to a crash in the town of Gouverneur.
1 dead, 2 injured in St. Lawrence County crash
Andrew Johnston
Police investigate death of Gouverneur man involved in bar fight
Andrew Johnston
7 News sees surveillance video of bar fight that might have led to man’s death
Michael J. Snow, 31, of Massena has been charged in fatal Potsdam shooting.
Snow waives preliminary hearing on murder charge
Watertown police responded to the 200 block of East Flower Avenue Wednesday night, where they...
Heavy police presence ends peacefully in Watertown

Latest News

Biden announces the US will impose sanctions against Russia amid high tensions with Ukraine....
Biden hits Russia with new sanctions, says Putin ‘chose’ war
Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued, up to 12 inches of snow expected
WWNY
Tractor safety course offered for youth
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Elected officials speak out against Russian aggression in Ukraine