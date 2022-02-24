Advertisement

Edwards woman dies in Route 11 crash

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - State police have identified the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash in the town of Gouverneur Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say a vehicle driven by 81-year-old Catherine Mathews of Edwards was northbound on Route 11 around 1:30 p.m. when her car traveled into the opposite lane while trying to turn into the St. Lawrence County transfer station.

Twenty-seven-old Marie Solange of Watertown, who was driving south, tried to avoid a collision by driving onto the shoulder, but failed.

Mathews was taken to Gouverneur Hospital, where she later died.

Solange and a passenger were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

