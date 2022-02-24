Eileen O. Lippert, 91, formerly of Ogdensburg

Eileen O. Lippert was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSURG, New York (WWNY) - Eileen O. Lippert was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world peacefully surrounded by her family on February 19, 2022 at the age of 91, in Ocala, Florida.

She was born to Howard and Bessie Preston in Prescott, Ontario, Canada on November 17, 1930. After graduating from high school in Canada she went on to graduate from secretarial school in Ogdensburg NY. She retired from the Ogdensburg Trust Company as a bank officer after 29 years of dedicated service. Eileen loved to travel and led a very active life. She cross country skied, played tennis, golfed, played cards, and enjoyed spending time with family, especially on game nights.

Eileen was predeceased by her husband Victor Lippert, previous husband William J. Hurst Sr., her son William J. Hurst Jr., her grandson Craig Sharpe, her sister Joan Fraser, her brothers-in-law Reginald Whiteland and Ernest Redmond. She was also predeceased by a stepdaughter Cindy Maslak.

Eileen is survived by her son Stephen Hurst (Anna), daughter Vicky Sharpe, granddaughter Laurie Hayes (Bryan), granddaughter Kelly Sharpe, granddaughter Melissa Benitez (Gustavo), grandson Ryan Hurst (Linda) and two great grandchildren, Matthew Pruitt and Cambree Sharpe. She is also survived by her sisters Doreen Redmond and Georgina Whiteland and many nieces and nephews. Additionally, Eileen is survived by many extended family members; stepson, Fred Lippert (Debbie), stepdaughters Patti Loran (Paul), Vicki Piazza (Sam), and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on February 26, 2022 at 11:00am at the Woodside Baptist Church in Ocala, Florida. She will have a Graveside Service that will be announced later in the spring in the Ogdensburg Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Inc. located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences can be made at www.laruepitcher.com

