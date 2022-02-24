Ferenc “ Frank” Vida, 95 of Massena

Ferenc “ Frank” Vida, age 95 of 21 Urban Drive, Massena, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on February 18, 2022, at Massena Memorial Hospital. (Funeral Home)

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday February 26, 2020 at 11 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Massena with Father Mark Reilly officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in the Spring.

Frank was born in Keleviz, Hungary on August 02, 1926, the son of Adam and Katalin Vida. He attended schools in Hungary. In 1957 he emigrated to the United States and began his new life in Norwood, NY.

On December 06, 1958, he married Gyongi “Pearl” Szarez at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Monsignor Francis J. Maguire officiating. She predeceased him on May 26, 1997.

His first employment was as a construction worker on the St. Lawrence Seaway until 1960. He then started working at Reynolds Metals Company until his retirement in 1990. He also, along with his wife Pearl, operated the Hungarian Pastry Shop on Main Street in Massena for a number of years.

Frank above all enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed many outdoor activities, especially cultivating his annual vegetable garden and cycling on his Serotta road bicycle in the warmer months. He was very proud to become a naturalized American Citizen, which he and his wife attained by attending in Night School English classes in Massena.

Frank is survived by his sons, Thomas (Aimee) of Cornwall, Ontario, and Attila of Massena, his grandchildren Nicholas, Joseph, Hannah, Aidan, Ellie and a niece, Kati, in Hungary. He is predeceased by his wife, his daughter Kati and his brother Mishka.

Memorial donations in Frank’s memory may be made to Catholic Charities at www.catholiccharitiesusa.org.

