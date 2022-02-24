Advertisement

Fewest Americans collecting unemployment aid since 1970

The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another...
The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another decline in jobless aid applications last week.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another decline in jobless aid applications last week.

Jobless claims fell by 17,000, from 249,000 to 232,000 for the week ending Feb. 19, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell by 7,250 to 236,250. It was the third straight week of declines after rising for five straight weeks as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread, disrupting business in many parts of the U.S.

In total, 1,476,000 Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Feb. 5, a decrease of about 112,000 from the previous week and the lowest level since March 14, 1970, the government said.

First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs, which are back down to fairly healthy pre-pandemic levels.

Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported a surprising burst of hiring in January, with employers adding 467,000 jobs. It also revised upward its estimate for job gains in November and December by a combined 709,000. The unemployment rate edged up to a still-low 4% from 3.9%, as more people began looking for work, but not all of them securing jobs right away.

A winter spike in coronavirus infections briefly tripped up the country’s rebound from 2020′s virus-caused recession, but employers appear confident in long-term growth and are eager to hire.

Massive government spending and the vaccine rollout jumpstarted the economy as employers added a record 6.4 million jobs last year. The U.S. economy expanded 5.7% in 2021, growing last year at the fastest annual pace since a 7.2% surge in 1984, also coming after a recession.

Inflation is also at a 40-year high — 7.5% year-over-year — leading the Federal Reserve to ease its monetary support for the economy. The Fed has signaled that it would begin a series of interest-rate hikes in March, reversing pandemic-era policies that fueled hiring and growth.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Route 11 is closed to traffic due to a crash in the town of Gouverneur.
1 dead, 2 injured in St. Lawrence County crash
Andrew Johnston
7 News sees surveillance video of bar fight that might have led to man’s death
Andrew Johnston
Police investigate death of Gouverneur man involved in bar fight
Watertown police responded to the 200 block of East Flower Avenue Wednesday night, where they...
Heavy police presence ends peacefully in Watertown
Missing teen found
UPDATE: Missing teen found ‘in good health,’ police say

Latest News

St. Lawrence County dispatcher
Ogdensburg wants county to assume police dispatching by December
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Parents of teen charged in Michigan school shooting to stand trial
91 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Massachusetts
This photo shows former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Verdict reached for 3 ex-officers charged in George Floyd killing
COVID-19 testing
Lewis County Health System to offer local COVID testing