RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gladys I. Hazelton, 94, of Marsh Road, unexpectedly passed away Monday afternoon, February 21, 2022 at her home.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at her request there will be no services.

A complete obituary will be published at a later time

