Gouverneur wrestlers bound for states
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur wrestling program is among the best in the north country.
The Wildcats are sending a big group of wrestlers to states this weekend.
Gouverneur is sending seven wrestlers to states:
- Ryan Mashaw is wrestling at 110 pounds.
- At 132 pounds, Hunter Mashaw is also state-bound.
- Up one weight class to 138 pounds, Treyton Tupper will be looking for a state title.
- At 152 pounds, Vandavian Way is Albany-bound.
- At 215 pounds, Gabe Wainwright is looking to reach the podium at states.
- At 160 pounds, Carter Baer is looking for another state title. It would be his third.
- Zoe Griffith is representing at 126 pounds. She’s a smart wrestler.
For coach Joel Baer, it’s another strong group of wrestlers from Gouverneur headed to states.
