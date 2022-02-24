Gouverneur wrestlers bound for states

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur wrestling program is among the best in the north country.

The Wildcats are sending a big group of wrestlers to states this weekend.

Gouverneur is sending seven wrestlers to states:

- Ryan Mashaw is wrestling at 110 pounds.

- At 132 pounds, Hunter Mashaw is also state-bound.

- Up one weight class to 138 pounds, Treyton Tupper will be looking for a state title.

- At 152 pounds, Vandavian Way is Albany-bound.

- At 215 pounds, Gabe Wainwright is looking to reach the podium at states.

- At 160 pounds, Carter Baer is looking for another state title. It would be his third.

- Zoe Griffith is representing at 126 pounds. She’s a smart wrestler.

For coach Joel Baer, it’s another strong group of wrestlers from Gouverneur headed to states.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.