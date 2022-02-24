Advertisement

Hammond nixes run for Assembly

Alex Hammond
Alex Hammond(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Waddington Town Supervisor Alex Hammond has decided not to run for a seat in the state Assembly.

Hammond, a Democrat, ran unsuccessfully against Republican Mark Walczyk, who currently holds the 116th Assembly District seat, in 2020.

When Walczyk decided to run to replace retiring state Sen. Patty Ritchie, Hammond’s name came up as a possible candidate.

In a statement Thursday, Hammond said “another run is not feasible at this time.’

He said he wanted to focus his efforts on serving his constituents and the other towns and villages in St. Lawrence County as they struggle for a fair share of sales tax revenues..

Hammond was reelected supervisor last fall.

“On the personal side, I need time to focus on my graduate studies and restoring my home,” he said. “COVID-19 is still a very real issue and working on active duty with the NY Army National Guard has continued to be a very rewarding experience.”

Two candidates have emerged so far to replace Walczyk, both Republicans. Jefferson County Legislator, Scott Gray and Lisbon businesswoman Susan Duffy have both announced their candidacies.

