Heavy police presence ends peacefully in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A heavy police presence in Watertown ended peacefully Wednesday night.

Watertown police responded to the 200 block of East Flower Avenue, where they spent at least a couple of hours with a man barricaded inside his home.

The man was eventually taken out of the home around 7:40 p.m.

No one was inside with him.

Police did not say whether the man was armed.

While the incident was going on, people were asked to avoid that block.

The scene quickly cleared after the man was removed from the home.

