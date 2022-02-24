Highlights & scores: section action on the hardwood & on the ice
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Girls’ sectional basketball and boys’ sectional hockey were on the local sports agenda Wednesday night.
General Brown hosted Oneida in girls’ Section III basketball.
- Lily Dupee cuts down the lane and gets the pass for 2.
- Kori Nichols with the basket, plus she is fouled on the play.
- The pass to Emma Dupee in the paint for 2.
- Ainsley Fuller from beyond the arc -- all net.
- Kori Nichols takes it to the hoop for the deuce.
General Brown moves to the semifinals by beating Oneida 56-28.
In a Section X girls Class D semifinal, it was number-two Heuvelton vs. number-six Lisbon.
- The Bulldogs’ Kathryn Cunningham lays in the opening bucket.
- On the turnover and break, Bella Doyle goes all the way to the rack. It’s 4-0 Heuvelton.
- Lisbon gets on the board when Rachel LaRock grabs the ball and scores.
- From the corner, Rylin McAllister splashes the first 3-pointer.
- LaRock again, with an off-balance spin move.
- McAllister for 3. Heuvelton is up 16-4.
- McAllister, on fire, rains down another 3.
- Dakota Mouthorp to Doyle at the low-block for 2.
Heuvelton earns a berth in the Section X Class D championship game with a 65-28 win over the Golden Knights.
It was number-one Hammond vs. number-four Hermon-DeKalb, their third meeting this season.
- Hammond’s Alivia Crosby to Landree Kenyon for the game’s first points.
- Ava Howie with the putback. It’s 4-0 Red Devils.
- Hannah Coller from the top of the arc. The game is tied 5-5.
- Olivia Simser to Jayla O’Donnell for 2.
- Coller shoots long distance for the bucket.
- Kenyon for 2 ties the game 11-11.
- Crosby knocks down the 3.
- Kenyon to the rack and one.
Final score: Hammonod 37, Hermon-DeKalb 33.
Potsdam was at Canton for boys’ Section X Division 1 hockey.
- Potsdam keeper Chase Rozler stops the wrister from Josh Aldous, keeping the game scoreless.
- Canton goalie Hayden Todd blocks the shot from Tyler Scott.
- Tyler Berkman fires the shot into the net for Potsdam’s first goal.
- Canton’s Rhett Palmer tucks the puck past the skate of Rozler. Game tied 1-1.
Canton went on to beat Potsdam 7-3 and advance to the Division I final against Massena on Monday at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena.
Wednesday’s local scores
Girls’ Section III Class B basketball quarterfinal
General Brown 56, Oneida 28
Girls’ Section X Class D basketball semifinals
Heuvelton 65, Lisbon 28
Hammond 37, Hermon-DeKalb 33
Boys’ Section X Class C basketball quarterfinal
West Canada Valley 82, South Lewis 56
Boys’ Section X Division 1 hockey semifinal
Canton 7, Potsdam 3
Boys’ Section X Division 2 hockey quarterfinal
Malone 6, Islanders 2
Women’s college hockey
SUNY Potsdam 2, SUNY Morrisville 1
Men’s college lacrosse
Clarkson 27, SUNY Canton 1
