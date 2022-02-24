Advertisement

Highlights & scores: section action on the hardwood & on the ice

Highlights & scores: sectional action on the hardwood & on the ice.
By Mel Busler
Published: Feb. 24, 2022
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Girls’ sectional basketball and boys’ sectional hockey were on the local sports agenda Wednesday night.

General Brown hosted Oneida in girls’ Section III basketball.

- Lily Dupee cuts down the lane and gets the pass for 2.

- Kori Nichols with the basket, plus she is fouled on the play.

- The pass to Emma Dupee in the paint for 2.

- Ainsley Fuller from beyond the arc -- all net.

- Kori Nichols takes it to the hoop for the deuce.

General Brown moves to the semifinals by beating Oneida 56-28.

In a Section X girls Class D semifinal, it was number-two Heuvelton vs. number-six Lisbon.

- The Bulldogs’ Kathryn Cunningham lays in the opening bucket.

- On the turnover and break, Bella Doyle goes all the way to the rack. It’s 4-0 Heuvelton.

- Lisbon gets on the board when Rachel LaRock grabs the ball and scores.

- From the corner, Rylin McAllister splashes the first 3-pointer.

- LaRock again, with an off-balance spin move.

- McAllister for 3. Heuvelton is up 16-4.

- McAllister, on fire, rains down another 3.

- Dakota Mouthorp to Doyle at the low-block for 2.

Heuvelton earns a berth in the Section X Class D championship game with a 65-28 win over the Golden Knights.

It was number-one Hammond vs. number-four Hermon-DeKalb, their third meeting this season.

- Hammond’s Alivia Crosby to Landree Kenyon for the game’s first points.

- Ava Howie with the putback. It’s 4-0 Red Devils.

- Hannah Coller from the top of the arc. The game is tied 5-5.

- Olivia Simser to Jayla O’Donnell for 2.

- Coller shoots long distance for the bucket.

- Kenyon for 2 ties the game 11-11.

- Crosby knocks down the 3.

- Kenyon to the rack and one.

Final score: Hammonod 37, Hermon-DeKalb 33.

Potsdam was at Canton for boys’ Section X Division 1 hockey.

- Potsdam keeper Chase Rozler stops the wrister from Josh Aldous, keeping the game scoreless.

- Canton goalie Hayden Todd blocks the shot from Tyler Scott.

- Tyler Berkman fires the shot into the net for Potsdam’s first goal.

- Canton’s Rhett Palmer tucks the puck past the skate of Rozler. Game tied 1-1.

Canton went on to beat Potsdam 7-3 and advance to the Division I final against Massena on Monday at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena.

Wednesday’s local scores

Girls’ Section III Class B basketball quarterfinal

General Brown 56, Oneida 28

Girls’ Section X Class D basketball semifinals

Heuvelton 65, Lisbon 28

Hammond 37, Hermon-DeKalb 33

Boys’ Section X Class C basketball quarterfinal

West Canada Valley 82, South Lewis 56

Boys’ Section X Division 1 hockey semifinal

Canton 7, Potsdam 3

Boys’ Section X Division 2 hockey quarterfinal

Malone 6, Islanders 2

Women’s college hockey

SUNY Potsdam 2, SUNY Morrisville 1

Men’s college lacrosse

Clarkson 27, SUNY Canton 1

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

