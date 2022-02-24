IR Student Wins ONNY Piano Competition

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

A young pianist from Indian River High School won First Place recently in the 16th Annual James and Katherine Andrews Young Artist Competition, sponsored by The Orchestra of Northern New York. ONNY is the North Country’s professional symphony orchestra since 1988. Victoria Huffman, 16, performed the first movement of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 17 in G Major, K. 453 (1784) from memory, as required by competition rules, to secure an opportunity to solo with the Orchestra at the April 2 and 3 concerts in Potsdam and Watertown respectively.

As First Place winner, she also earned a cash prize of $500. Last year, Victoria won second place in the CNYAMT Advanced Piano Competition and ONNY’s 15th annual competition. She enjoys playing bass guitar, and performing in her school’s drama club, chorus, and show choir.

She is a member of various school clubs and organizations, serving as Vice President of the Junior Class, Student Council and National Honor Society. Victoria is the daughter of James and Lydia Huffman, Theresa. Soren Krantz, 16, took Second Place with a cash prize of $350. He performed the first three movements from Bach’s Piano Concerto No. 5 in F Minor, BWV 1056 (1738). continued on next page He began studying piano at five years of age under his mother’s tutelage and the keen eye of his three older siblings who also play piano. The number of strings he has broken on the piano is rivaled only by his older brother.

At age 14, Soren became the student of piano teacher, John Spradling, Syracuse. Homeschooled since kindergarten, he currently attends Onondaga Community College. Soren is the son of Alex and Sabine Krantz, Syracuse. Trombonist Sean Alvaro, 17, a junior at West Genesee High School won third place and $150 for his efforts. A trombone student since Fourth Grade, Sean studies with Dave Diggennaro, Syracuse.

A participant in many All-County festivals, Sean is part of his school’s Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band, Chorale and school musical productions, and is currently the Drum Major for the marching band. In 2020, Sean won the Outstanding Underclass Brass Award, and recently received Honorable Mention in the CNYAMT instrumental competition. He attributes his success to his parents, both of whom are music educators, and other music teachers. Sean is the son of Anthony and Maureen Alvaro, Syracuse. ONNY’s Young Artist Competition was established in 2007 for talented high school students in Northern New York to achieve their highest level of artistry. The next competition will be held in February 2023. For more information, contact competition@onny.org or Executive Director Kathy Del Guidice at 315-212-3440

