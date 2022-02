AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Jamie S. Johnson Thomas “Kanietonke”, Wolf Clan, age 32, sadly and unexpectedly passed away at his home on Roundpoint Road, Snye on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, and are incomplete at this time.

