Jeanette K. Tripp, 60, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Jeanette K. Tripp, 60, of State Route 126, passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

The funeral will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville with Pastor Jack Bushey of New Life Fellowship, Beaver Falls, officiating. Spring burial will be in Union Cemetery, Naumburg.

Calling hours will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be

made to Beaver Falls Ambulance, P.O. Box 456, Beaver Falls, NY 13305. Jeanette is survived by her beloved husband, Victor; three children, two daughters and their husbands, Danielle and Brian Graves of Croghan; Nicole and DeWitt Olmstead of Prattsville; a son, Dominic Tripp, at home; 14 grandchildren; six siblings and their spouses, Linda S. and Kevin Myers, Kim D. and Linda Widrick, Julie A. and Dennis Tooker, all of Castorland; Kay D. and Jeffrey Saber of Carthage; Carolyn J. and John Schneider, Daniel J. and Mary Widrick, also of Castorland; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents.

Jeanette was born on April 29, 1961 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Donald A. and Jacqueline M. Halladay Widrick. She graduated from Beaver River Central School in the Class of 1979 and earned an LPN license from Glenfield BOCES.

On August 11, 1979, she married Victor Tripp at St. James Catholic Church, Carthage. Jeanette chose to be a homemaker, raising her children and later worked as a one-on-one aide for Carthage Central School, worked at Gary’s Restaurant and also was a wedding decorator for R & H Creations.

Jeanette loved working in her flower gardens and taking walks in the woods with her husband. She also enjoyed watching sports and was a NY Yankees and Men’s Syracuse Basketball fan. Her favorite time was spent down at the river with family and friends in summer and seeing the wildlife near her home. Above all, Jeanette loved the Lord, enjoyed reading her Bible, and spending time learning more about Jesus while listening to sermons. She attended New Life Fellowship and Salem Christian Fellowship Church in Beaver Falls. Jeanette was always there for her family and loved spending time with her 14 grandchildren.

