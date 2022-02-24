Lewis County Health System to offer local COVID testing

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Health System will continue local COVID testing starting on Monday after the state-run site at Maple Ridge came to an end this week.

Free PCR testing will be available only to people who live, work, or study in Lewis County.

The site will take place at the hospital’s main campus at the Lewis County Command Center trailer, located just behind the helicopter landing zone off Route 26.

the site will be open five days a week from noon to 1 p.m. It will not be offering rapid testing.

“The county has done a great job in making antigen rapid tests available throughout the county. So, that’s not really the need now; the need is for access of the PCR,” said Jerry Cayer, Lewis County Health System CEO.

No appointments are necessary and test results will be available in two to three days.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.