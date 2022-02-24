Lyn C. Mahoney, 66, formerly of Glenfield

Lyn C. Mahoney, 66, of Highland Ave., Ilion, formerly of Glenfield, passed away on Tuesday morning, February 22, 2022 at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, Ilion, NY. (Funeral Home)

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Lyn C. Mahoney, 66, of Highland Ave., Ilion, formerly of Glenfield, passed away on Tuesday morning, February 22, 2022 at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, Ilion, NY.

The funeral service will be held privately at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to LCGH Fund for Hope, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367.

She is survived by her beloved husband of more than 45 years, Patrick; two children and their spouses, Jason P. and Rolanda Mahoney of Ecuador; Sarah K. and Jason Stevens of Marcy; her mother, Louise Albertson of Lowville; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Jeri and Kevin Lyndaker of Brantingham; and Jill and Steve Allen of Lowville; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; She is predeceased by her father, Stuart Albertson and a sister, Renee Albertson.

Lyn was born on October 27, 1955 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Stuart L. Albertson and Louise M. Monnat Albertson. She graduated from Lowville Academy in the Class of 1973 and from Powelson Business Institute in Syracuse. On August 7, 1976, she married Patrick A. Mahoney at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville. Lyn worked for Lewis County General Hospital in various departments for many years until her retirement. After her retirement, the couple moved to Ilion.

She was a member of the Herkimer Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Lyn pioneered with her congregation for four years. She and Pat enjoyed taking spontaneous trips to Vermont as often as they could. Lyn loved painting, crafting, reading and bird watching. She treasured spending time with all of her family.

The family would like to express their warm thanks to The Grand Facility for their kind and loving care.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.