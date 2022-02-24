Advertisement

Man dies in fire in Lisbon over the weekend

Trailer home fire on Cold Springs Road in the town of Lisbon
Trailer home fire on Cold Springs Road in the town of Lisbon(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man is dead following a fire at his mobile home over the weekend.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s detectives say 75 year old William Clark died in the fire at 274 Cold Springs Road Sunday.

They say a passerby spotted smoke coming from the rear of the home and called 911.

Lisbon fire and rescue crews responded and put out the fire. Clark, the homeowner, was found dead inside the home.

Preliminary autopsy results show he died from carbon monoxide poisoning and smoke inhalation.

Officials say the cause of the fire was electrical in nature.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the county’s fire investigation team.

It was one of three St. Lawrence County fires that kept firefighters busy Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Route 11 is closed to traffic due to a crash in the town of Gouverneur.
1 dead, 2 injured in St. Lawrence County crash
Andrew Johnston
Police investigate death of Gouverneur man involved in bar fight
Michael J. Snow, 31, of Massena has been charged in fatal Potsdam shooting.
Snow waives preliminary hearing on murder charge
Andrew Johnston
7 News sees surveillance video of bar fight that might have led to man’s death
State police say 17-year-old Savanna Ostrom was last seen on February 12 at around 12:30 a.m....
Police seek public’s help in finding Jefferson County teen

Latest News

Fitness with Jamie: travel light with fitness bands
Fitness with Jamie: travel light with fitness bands
Gouverneur is sending seven wrestlers to the state tournament this weekend.
Gouverneur wrestlers bound for states
Heuvelton earned a berth in the girls' Section X Class D basketball championship game Wednesday...
Highlights & scores: section action on the hardwood & on the ice
Pics of the Week
Pics of the Week: much ado about the weather