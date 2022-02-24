Man dies in fire in Lisbon over the weekend

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man is dead following a fire at his mobile home over the weekend.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s detectives say 75 year old William Clark died in the fire at 274 Cold Springs Road Sunday.

They say a passerby spotted smoke coming from the rear of the home and called 911.

Lisbon fire and rescue crews responded and put out the fire. Clark, the homeowner, was found dead inside the home.

Preliminary autopsy results show he died from carbon monoxide poisoning and smoke inhalation.

Officials say the cause of the fire was electrical in nature.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the county’s fire investigation team.

It was one of three St. Lawrence County fires that kept firefighters busy Sunday.

