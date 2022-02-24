Massena man indicted on count of assault as a hate crime

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A 27-year-old Massena man has been indicted on a count assault as a hate crime in a stabbing there.

A St. Lawrence County grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging Ryan Van Buskirk with that crime as well as assault and menacing.

It’s alleged that on September 26, 2021, Van Buskirk stabbed a Black man.

Van Buskirk was arrested by Massena police the next day and charged with assault and menacing.

He posted $5,000 bail on September 30.

County District Attorney Gary Pasqua said the grand jury handed up the assault as a hate crime count because of Van Buskirk’s conduct and speech as the incident took place.

