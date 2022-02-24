DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Nancy S. Horning, 77, of Dexter, NY, passed away February 23, 2022 at the Hospice Residence of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm.

She was born on August 15, 1944 in Reading, PA, daughter of Harold and Maude (Feinour) Gantz. Nancy graduated from Whitehall High School in PA in 1962. She received an Associate’s Degree from Manchester Community College and a Bachelor’s Degree from Teikyo Post University in Waterbury, CT.

Nancy worked for Boehringer Ingelheim, a pharmaceutical company located in Ridgefield, CT for 15 years. While living in PA she worked for a medical communication company as a meeting planner for several years. She moved to Carthage, NY in 2005 and worked on Fort Drum in a behavioral health clinic until she retired in 2012.

She married Gary L. Horning on October 13, 2007 at the New Hope Baptist Church. The couple resided in Dexter where her husband owns Four Paws Pet Motel since 1969.

She and her husband are members of the NNY Corvette Club and they spent summer weekends on their boat enjoying the St. Lawrence River. Nancy enjoyed reading and quilting. She was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church where she was also the financial secretary for a number of years. She was also a member of “Dorcas” a quilting group at her church.

Among her survivors are her husband, Gary L. Horning; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Douglas (Peggy) Mitchell, Clearwater, FL, Scott (Heidi) Mitchell, Carthage, NY, Ryan Mitchell, Burlington, VT; two stepdaughters, Dawn (Mike) Rabold, Evans Mills, Indiana, Wendy Horning, Watertown, NY; five grandchildren, Sawyer, Gabriel Max, Nathaniel and Ellery Mitchell; two step grandchildren, Steven and Eric Peterson; a brother and sister-in-law, Donald (Maxine) Gantz, Whitehall, PA; and a half-brother, Ron Kocher, Doylestown, PA.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 26th at the New Hope Baptist Church 19983 NYS Rt. 3 Watertown, NY.

Burial will be in the spring at the Dexter Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Care Net Pregnancy Center 724 State St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

