Ogdensburg man indicted on counts of rape, sex assault against a child
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County grand jury has indicted a 53-year-old Ogdensburg man on multiple counts of rape and sexual assault against a child over a period spanning 9 years.
Clifford Mayette faces:
- 2 counts of sexual abuse
- 6 counts of predatory sexual assault against a child
- 5 counts of rape
- 1 count of criminal sexual act
- 1 count of course of sexual conduct against a child
Mayette, of Mansion Avenue, was arrested by Ogdensburg police after an investigation in October.
At that time, he was accused of raping a child under the age of 11.
