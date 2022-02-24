Advertisement

Ogdensburg man indicted on counts of rape, sex assault against a child

Clifford Mayette
Clifford Mayette(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County grand jury has indicted a 53-year-old Ogdensburg man on multiple counts of rape and sexual assault against a child over a period spanning 9 years.

Clifford Mayette faces:

  • 2 counts of sexual abuse
  • 6 counts of predatory sexual assault against a child
  • 5 counts of rape
  • 1 count of criminal sexual act
  • 1 count of course of sexual conduct against a child

Mayette, of Mansion Avenue, was arrested by Ogdensburg police after an investigation in October.

At that time, he was accused of raping a child under the age of 11.

