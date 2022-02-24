Ogdensburg man indicted on counts of rape, sex assault against a child

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County grand jury has indicted a 53-year-old Ogdensburg man on multiple counts of rape and sexual assault against a child over a period spanning 9 years.

Clifford Mayette faces:

2 counts of sexual abuse

6 counts of predatory sexual assault against a child

5 counts of rape

1 count of criminal sexual act

1 count of course of sexual conduct against a child

Mayette, of Mansion Avenue, was arrested by Ogdensburg police after an investigation in October.

At that time, he was accused of raping a child under the age of 11.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.