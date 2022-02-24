Ogdensburg wants county to assume police dispatching by December

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg says it will stop doing police dispatching by year end. City officials want the county to do it. The county says not so fast.

The city of Ogdensburg wants its police cars dispatched from the St. Lawrence County 911 center. And it wants that done for all shifts by December.

“It’s the county’s responsibility. They know it’s their responsibility. And it’s just time they get this together and make this service what it should have been over 20 years ago,” said Stephen Jellie, Ogdensburg city manager.

Right now, when Ogdensburg residents call the county 911 center, the center calls the Ogdensburg police dispatch desk to send the squad car. Jelly told the county in a letter that has to end.

“It’s a completely inefficient system. It runs a high risk that we could lose that caller during the transition. It certainly increases response time in doing that,” he said.

Sheriff’s deputies and state troopers are dispatched directly by the 911 center. It also handles dispatch for Norwood and Norfolk police and some Canton police shifts.

County officials say they do eventually want to handle Ogdensburg dispatch.

“We are expecting this year for the board to consider a capital project that will allow for the 911 center to take on more capacity,” said Bill Sheridan, county legislature chairman.

But any such project would not be complete this year and county officials still are not sure they would be able to handle Ogdensburg’s high volume of calls.

But Jellie is insistent this year is it.

Behind the scenes, the Ogdensburg Police Department has made significant advances in dispatch technology. Some $178,000 has been spent on integrating squad car technology with the county 911 center. All call information is available on-screen. So is the center’s sophisticated mapping technology.

“We’ve done everything the county asked us to do by way of technology upgrades,” said Jellie.

The county ran a pilot program in July where county 911 did one shift of Ogdensburg dispatching. Ogdensburg officials say it proved it can be done. County officials say there are still things to work out.

