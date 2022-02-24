Advertisement

Pics of the Week: much ado about the weather

By Emily Griffin
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
7 News reporter Emily Griffin shares some of the photos sent to us this week via Send It To 7.

(WWNY) - Unsurprisingly, most of the content submitted this week was about weather. We had some crazy temperatures and precipitation this week.

Dylan sent in video of a snow squall coming through Henderson.

Conditions were rough but made for a pretty picture at the Bonaparte Fishing Derby. Glenn Smith sent us a photo.

And who could forget the ice jams we got. Brian LaJuett took great photos of them at the mouth of Wilson’s Bay.

On a calmer note, things were looking serene at Tibbets Point in Cape Vincent. Viewer Kris Evans sent us the photo, but says it was actually taken by 5-year-old grandson Ryder!

The weather wasn’t all bad, though. It was good for two snowmen in Canton. Thanks to Alan for the photo.

And thanks to everyone who sent in content. If you want to be featured on Pics of the Week, just Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app.

