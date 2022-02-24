Pics of the Week: much ado about the weather

7 News reporter Emily Griffin shares some of the photos sent to us this week via Send It To 7.

(WWNY) - Unsurprisingly, most of the content submitted this week was about weather. We had some crazy temperatures and precipitation this week.

Dylan sent in video of a snow squall coming through Henderson.

Conditions were rough but made for a pretty picture at the Bonaparte Fishing Derby. Glenn Smith sent us a photo.

And who could forget the ice jams we got. Brian LaJuett took great photos of them at the mouth of Wilson’s Bay.

On a calmer note, things were looking serene at Tibbets Point in Cape Vincent. Viewer Kris Evans sent us the photo, but says it was actually taken by 5-year-old grandson Ryder!

The weather wasn’t all bad, though. It was good for two snowmen in Canton. Thanks to Alan for the photo.

