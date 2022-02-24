Robert L. Hoffman, 89, of Watertown

Robert L. Hoffman, 89, Watertown passed away peacefully in his home on February 22, 2022. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert L. Hoffman, 89, Watertown passed away peacefully in his home on February 22, 2022.

Robert was born in Ecorse, MI to Leonard and Laura Hoffman. He attended Michigan State on a boxing scholarship and received his Bachelors in Psychology. He then received his Masters in Education from Pepperdine University.

He joined the U.S. Army April 24, 1955. Among his commendations were the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/ 60 Device, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Silver Star, and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm. He was honorably discharged on May 31, 1980 after 25 years of service to his country.

After retirement from the Army, Robert heeded the call to heal others. With a nursing degree from JCC, he joined the Peace Corps and practiced midwifery in Ecuador. Upon his return to the local area he was employed as an RN for Hospice and Hallmark Nursing Centre in Carthage, retiring in 1999.

As a longtime North Country resident, he was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed bicycling - traversing across the US several times, cross country skiing, running - including the Boston Marathon, or could be found on his motorcycle and sailboat or traveling across country in his Volkswagen Westfalia. Robert was a volunteer for Literacy Volunteers of America.

Robert is survived by his son Troy Hoffman and wife Ella Raya-Hoffman; daughter Rachel Hoffman and husband Andy Karpp; stepdaughter Bridget Velasquez and husband Luis; stepson Dan Nemlowill; 7 grandchildren; two sisters, Janice Bellefleur and Claudia Harjes; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by wives Marie and Catherine; daughter Alison Hoffman; and sister Delores Jank.

A celebration of life or get together in his name will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Robert’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

