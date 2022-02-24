Sunny today, winter storm warning begins overnight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Today will be the calm before the storm.

A winter storm is on the way and there’s a warning to match.

Until then, it will be sunny and cold. Highs will be in the teens to low 20s.

A winter storm warning for much of eastern New York -- including the north country -- starts at 1 a.m. Friday and ends at 10 p.m. Friday.

Much of the region could get from 9to 12 inches of snow. The worst of it will be during the morning commute and into early afternoon.

Friday’s highs will be in the low 20s.

The weekend will be fairly decent.

It will be partly sunny Saturday with a chance of afternoon snow. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Sunday has a chance of morning snow. Highs will be around 30.

It will be in the teens on Monday and in the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

