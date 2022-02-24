SUNY Potsdam community celebrates slain student’s life with music

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - In Potsdam Wednesday night music was conducted in memory of Elizabeth Howell, the Crane music school student slain last week.

The night’s concert, reflective of the words of renowned conductor Leonard Bernstein, who said “This will be our reply to Violence. To make music more intensely, more beautifully, more devotedly than ever before.”

Students, faculty, and members of the Potsdam community filled the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall Wednesday night to remember the life of Elizabeth Howell.

“Beth was very special to this school,” vigil organizer Nazely Kurkjian said. “She was an exceptionally bright senior and it’s just a tremendous loss. She had such bright potential and the entire community is just heartbroken.

It’s a community that is now coming together in the wake of a life cut short.

“They have rallied around one another,” SUNY Potsdam assistant counseling director Josh Brown said. “Friends, strangers to take care of one another. I believe I’ve come to understand that’s one of the reasons Beth loved SUNY Potsdam.”

“I think this gives the whole community, and especially our SUNY Potsdam community, a chance to celebrate Beth’s life and bring some closure to some of the students and also the Potsdam community as a whole,” counseling director Amy Richardson said.

Along with the celebration of life inside the concert hall, outside, the community set up a memorial on the corner of College Park Road and East Drive. Flowers, candles, and a music stand -- there to provide a place to remember her.

“And make sure that anyone in the community, whether they’re from SUNY Potsdam or nearby, could go over there and just quietly mourn, pray or put flowers down,” Kurkjian said.

For a student who loved music, the Crane community said goodbye with a song.

