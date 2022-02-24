Tractor safety course offered for youth
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County is sponsoring a 4-H tractor safety course for youth between the ages of 14 and 15.
Mellissa Spence from CCE appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.
Federal law requires the certification program for any youth under the age of 16 who operates a tractor off property owned or leased by their parents.
State law requires a tractor safety certificate for youth to drive a tractor on roadways.
If 14 or 15-year-olds plan to work on a farm, they need to hold certification in tractor operation.
Youth already certified in tractor operation are welcome to attend for a refresher.
There will be a $25 charge to cover the cost of the textbook. Registration is required.
Call Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County at 315-376-5270 by March 23 to sign up.
Dates for the course are as follows:
- Tuesday, April 5th 7:00 PM-9:00 PM @ Cornell Cooperative Extension
- Tuesday, April 12th 7:00 PM-9:00 PM @ White’s Farm Supply
- Tuesday, April 19th 7:00 PM-9:00 PM @ Logan’s Equipment
- Tuesday, April 26th 7:00 PM-9:00 PM @ Cazenovia Equipment
- Saturday, May 7th 10:00 AM-12:00 PM @ NNY Farmer’s Marketing Co-Op
