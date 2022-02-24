Advertisement

Tractor safety course offered for youth

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County is sponsoring a 4-H tractor safety course for youth between the ages of 14 and 15.

Mellissa Spence from CCE appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

Federal law requires the certification program for any youth under the age of 16 who operates a tractor off property owned or leased by their parents.

State law requires a tractor safety certificate for youth to drive a tractor on roadways.

If 14 or 15-year-olds plan to work on a farm, they need to hold certification in tractor operation.

Youth already certified in tractor operation are welcome to attend for a refresher.

There will be a $25 charge to cover the cost of the textbook. Registration is required.

Call Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County at 315-376-5270 by March 23 to sign up.

Dates for the course are as follows:

  • Tuesday, April 5th 7:00 PM-9:00 PM @ Cornell Cooperative Extension
  • Tuesday, April 12th 7:00 PM-9:00 PM @ White’s Farm Supply
  • Tuesday, April 19th 7:00 PM-9:00 PM @ Logan’s Equipment
  • Tuesday, April 26th 7:00 PM-9:00 PM @ Cazenovia Equipment
  • Saturday, May 7th 10:00 AM-12:00 PM @ NNY Farmer’s Marketing Co-Op

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Route 11 is closed to traffic due to a crash in the town of Gouverneur.
1 dead, 2 injured in St. Lawrence County crash
Andrew Johnston
Police investigate death of Gouverneur man involved in bar fight
Andrew Johnston
7 News sees surveillance video of bar fight that might have led to man’s death
Michael J. Snow, 31, of Massena has been charged in fatal Potsdam shooting.
Snow waives preliminary hearing on murder charge
Watertown police responded to the 200 block of East Flower Avenue Wednesday night, where they...
Heavy police presence ends peacefully in Watertown

Latest News

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued, up to 12 inches of snow expected
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Elected officials speak out against Russian aggression in Ukraine
WWNY
WWNY Tractor safety course offered for youth
Alex Hammond
Hammond nixes run for Assembly