Winter storm warning issued, up to 12 inches of snow expected

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service says up to a foot of snow could fall on the north country Friday.

The NWS has issued a winter storm warning for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

According to the weather service, 8 to 12 inches of snow are expected in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

In St. Lawrence County, the forecast calls for total snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches.

The NWS says the snow will create dangerous travel conditions.

The storm is expected to affect all of upstate New York, particularly the eastern half of the state.

“Every county in our state has a winter storm warning, advisory or watch in place,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “I have directed state agencies to prepare and deploy emergency response assets to areas where the greatest impacts from this storm are expected.”

The forecast calls for 2 to 3 inches of snow in the New York City metro area.

