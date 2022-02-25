After shooting, safety concerns, fear at SUNY Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - After the seemingly random shooting of a SUNY Potsdam student last Friday, safety concerns - and fear - are running high on campus.

Elizabeth Howell, a senior, was shot and killed as she walked along College Park Road. Michael Snow, 31, of Massena, has been charged with her murder.

College Park Road can be frightening to walk now.

College officials are hearing things like this: “First and foremost, being scared to walk in the footsteps of where Beth did.,” said Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke, Director of Public Relations for SUNY Potsdam.

“And I understand that feeling.”

And that feeling of unease extends beyond College Park Road.

It has led to a heightened sense of fear for many, all around campus. Here’s what some students told 7 News in text messages.

- From Carissa Collet: “I think it’s going to take a lot of time before we are all 100 percent comfortable again. I think for me personally it will always be in the back of my mind walking around on campus.”

-From Jaiden Widdall: “Yeah, I see girls walking alone the past couple days and I get very nervous for them and that was never an issue for me before.”

At this week’s village board meeting, they talked about improving street lighting. It was just after sunset when Howell was shot several times. Street lighting along that stretch of College Park Road is sparse. Jacobs Wilke is also a village trustee.

“Anything that we can do to make everyone feel safer … is worth doing,” she said.

Village police have also been asked for recommendations on improving safety. The school is reminding students that campus police will provide rides and escorts for those walking alone.

Snow remains in custody, in an undisclosed location. Police continue to ask anyone who might have seen or heard anything to call them.

