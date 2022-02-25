Advertisement

After shooting, safety concerns, fear at SUNY Potsdam

By Keith Benman
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - After the seemingly random shooting of a SUNY Potsdam student last Friday, safety concerns - and fear - are running high on campus.

Elizabeth Howell, a senior, was shot and killed as she walked along College Park Road. Michael Snow, 31, of Massena, has been charged with her murder.

College Park Road can be frightening to walk now.

College officials are hearing things like this: “First and foremost, being scared to walk in the footsteps of where Beth did.,” said Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke, Director of Public Relations for SUNY Potsdam.

“And I understand that feeling.”

And that feeling of unease extends beyond College Park Road.

It has led to a heightened sense of fear for many, all around campus. Here’s what some students told 7 News in text messages.

- From Carissa Collet: “I think it’s going to take a lot of time before we are all 100 percent comfortable again. I think for me personally it will always be in the back of my mind walking around on campus.”

-From Jaiden Widdall: “Yeah, I see girls walking alone the past couple days and I get very nervous for them and that was never an issue for me before.”

At this week’s village board meeting, they talked about improving street lighting. It was just after sunset when Howell was shot several times. Street lighting along that stretch of College Park Road is sparse. Jacobs Wilke is also a village trustee.

“Anything that we can do to make everyone feel safer … is worth doing,” she said.

Village police have also been asked for recommendations on improving safety. The school is reminding students that campus police will provide rides and escorts for those walking alone.

Snow remains in custody, in an undisclosed location. Police continue to ask anyone who might have seen or heard anything to call them.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued, up to 12 inches of snow expected
In a photo released by Potsdam police, accused killer Michael Snow is seen wearing a red jacket.
Potsdam police release new photos of accused shooter
A roadside marker commemorates efforts by Martinsburg's Horatio Hough to aid Blacks seeking...
North country the last stop on the Underground Railroad
Closings, delays & cancellations
Ryan Van Buskirk
Massena man indicted on count of assault as a hate crime

Latest News

Section 10 boys’ and girls’ basketball along with Watertown Wolves Hockey were on the docket...
Friday Sports: Madrid Waddington boys’ and girls’ basketball teams take Section 10 Class C Championships
Friday Sports: Madrid Waddington boys’ and girls’ basketball teams take Section 10 Class C Championships
Nate Mosely, who owns Sneaker Ace in Salmon Run Mall is working to expand the sneaker culture...
Watertown businessman looks to expand North Country sneaker culture with new store in the mall
Jefferson County woman worries about relatives in Ukraine
After shooting, safety concerns, fear at SUNY Potsdam