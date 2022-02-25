Anniversary of Peyton Morse death to be noted with ceremony

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - This weekend, family and friends of Peyton Morse will come together to remember the fallen Watertown firefighter who died nearly one year ago, while training at a state facility.

On March 3, 2021 Morse was performing mask training at the state Fire Academy in Montour Falls, during a time recruits call ‘hell week.’ While wearing a breathing apparatus, Morse suddenly couldn’t breathe. He went into a coma and never recovered, passing away nine days later.

Morse’s parents say Saturday’s event is as much for the community as it is for them.

“This is our chance to show them how much we appreciate their strength and support. because quite frankly - and we’ve talked about this - if we didn’t have it, I don’t know where we would be right now,” said Stacy Snyder-Morse, Peyton’s mother.

“Peyton was a remarkable young man who loved his community and we hear it every day that the community loved him,” said David Morse, Peyton’s father.

The event is indoors at Lafargeville Central School Saturday at 4:30 PM. The public is welcome, along with area fire departments.

Peyton’s parents continue fighting for answers as well, as to how Peyton died. One investigation by the state is done - it reported drastically different stories of what happened that day at the state Fire Academy, with recruits saying they heard Peyton yell that he couldn’t breathe, and the instructors in charge that day saying they didn’t hear Peyton say anything.

There’s another investigation being done, headed up by the violent crimes unit of the state police.

During a wide-ranging conversation Friday with 7 News anchor and managing editor Jeff Cole, the Morses talked about their fight for answers, and their reaction to the results of the state investigation. More of Jeff’s interview will air next week, as we approach the first anniversary of the incident.

