Athlete of the Week: Alex Booth

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a wrestler from Indian River who is making a third trip to the New York State Tournament. His abilities on the wrestling mat earning him this week’s title.

Alex Booth has had an outstanding season. He’s 42-1 heading into states.

For his career, he has 136 wins, 16 tournament titles including 3 Frontier League and three Section 3 Class A Championships.

He has 2 most outstanding wrestler awards and he is a 3 year varsity captain, and to think, he almost didn’t wrestle this season.

Alex is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for February 25, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

