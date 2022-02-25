Eileen A. Morrison, 94, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2022 at her home where she was surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Eileen A. Morrison, 94, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2022 at her home where she was surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 22, 1927 in Fort Totten, NY, daughter of Harry and Clara Hennessy Filkens, she graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1945.

Following school she worked at NY Air Brake as a key puncher in the payroll department and at Empsall’s Department Store as a sales clerk. She married Patrick J. Morrison on April 14, 1947 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. She and her husband owned and operated Morrison’s Furniture Store from 1967 until they sold the store in 1985. Eileen was a homemaker and she helped her husband at the furniture store.

Upon the couple retiring they enjoyed traveling all over the country and they spending summers at their cottage in Cape Vincent. She was an honorary member of the Syrian Group “Daughters of the Nile”, member of the Hummel Club and avid collector of Hummel’s, Stamp Club in Kingston and Jefferson County, Embroidery Guild of America in Syracuse, American Needle Point Group in Watertown, collector and member of the miniature “doll house “group and active with the local cross stitch group, and the Morrison Bowling League. Eileen was also a life time member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and the Sacred Heart Foundation. She enjoyed attending Comic Cons and Heavy Metal Music concerts with her children and grandchildren.

Among her survivors are her five children, Constance (Randy) Archer, of Sackets Harbor, NY, Michael (Nance) Morrison, of Summerset, PA, Patricia Favret, of Dexter, Tina Morrison and her long time companion, Clay Salisbury, of Theresa, Linda Morrison and Thomas Augustus of Watertown, 16 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 16 great great grandchildren; a sister, Diane Filkens Russell, of SC; many nieces and nephews and her two beloved dogs and companions, Elise and Chance.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Patrick J. Morrison, a daughter, Pamela Morrison, two granddaughters, Samantha Augustus in 2000, and Gwen Morrison in 2019, three brothers, William “Bill” Batt, Donald “Jimmy” Filkens and Harry D. “Bud” Filkens Jr., and a sister Barbara Sebaugh.

Calling hours will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 1st at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

Calling hours will also be held Noon to 2p.m. Wednesday, March 2nd at the funeral home followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. The Burial will immediately follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Sacred Heart Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.