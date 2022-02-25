Advertisement

Frank D. Giltner, 66, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Frank D. Giltner, age 66 of Ogdensburg, passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Thursday (February 24, 2022).(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Frank D. Giltner, age 66 of Ogdensburg, passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Thursday (February 24, 2022). He made the gift of life through the anatomical organ & tissue program. There will be a Celebration of Life service held at a time to be determined. He will be buried at Notre Dame Cemetery in the spring.

Surviving are his children Stephen (Patricia) Giltner of Idaho, Andrew “AJ” (Janna) Giltner of Ogdensburg and Terri Giltner of Ogdensburg; nine grandchildren Morgan Andrea, Marcus Giltner, McKenna, Brooke, Megan & Chad Pierce and Abigail & Preston Bushong; and a great-granddaughter Arianna.

Frank was predeceased by his wife Pamela in 2002 and several brothers & sisters.

He was born on June 9, 1955 in Ogdensburg NY, He was raised by his grandfather Worth Giltner and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. He later married Pamela Adkins on April 24, 1976.

Frank worked 37 years as the warehouse manager for Lee Valley Tools in Ogdensburg. He retired in 2016. In his spare time he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, woodworking, hunting, fishing, gardening sharing his sense of humor with others, and being with his family.

Memorial contributions have been requested to the Ronald McDonald House, 1100 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13210. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

