Friday night: snow warning over for some

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The winter storm warning which had been in effect for Jefferson and Lewis counties all day was lifted Friday evening, after several inches of snow fell on the north country.

The warning remained in effect for northern St. Lawrence County until 10 PM.

The timing of Friday’s storm could have been worse - public schools were already off for the week on winter break. But colleges were affected - Jefferson Community College and SUNY Canton had no in-person classes. As well, many people who work on Fort Drum had the day off.

The 10th Mountain Division’s Commander, Major General Milford Beagle, posted a video to Twitter declaring “Enjoy the day with your kids. We only need mission essential today. We can get done what we need to get done. If you can get out and do some snowshoeing, do some skiing, make a snow angel, enjoy your day.”

The snow will be followed by cold. Tonight promises to be in the low single digits in Jefferson and Lewis counties, and below zero (maybe 5 below) in northern St. Lawrence County.

Snow - though not a lot - is forecast for Saturday in Jefferson and Lewis counties,, with a high of 27.

It will be sunny in much of St. Lawrence County, with a high of 24.

Sunday, more snow, again not a lot, is forecast for all of northern New York, with a high in the low 30s. Then we’re back in the deep freeze Sunday night, with temperatures between -4 and -9.

