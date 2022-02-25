Henry Clark Yaddow, 87, of Carthage

Henry Clark Yaddow, 87, of 23169 Boyd Road, Carthage, died peacefully early Friday morning, February 25, 2022, at his home with his loving family at his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Henry Clark Yaddow, 87, of 23169 Boyd Road, Carthage, died peacefully early Friday morning, February 25, 2022, at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on June 4, 1934, son of the late Henry Joseph Yaddow and Bertha Irene (Tomlinson) Yaddow. He attended schools in Gouverneur and Carthage. He was engaged in farming with his parents until he entered the United States Army in 1954, he was stationed in Aschaffenburg, Germany, and Fort Riley, Kansas where he received an honorable discharge in 1958. He went on to work for Crown Zellerbach in Carthage, NY on October 15, 1958, where he was employed as a plant operator, retiring after 34 years of dedicated service in 1994.

Henry was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed deer hunting and ice fishing. He also enjoyed cutting wood and helping his neighborhood out with his John Deere Tractor. Henry knew no strangers and was always quick with an anecdote, story, or joke. He enjoyed visiting with people and traveling the countryside for a tractor pull or auction.

A marriage to Sylvia J. Lamb on June 21, 1959, ended in divorce. He is survived by his children; a son, Martin L. and his wife Jo Anne T. Yaddow, Carthage; a granddaughter Juliann Marie and her husband Mathew Douglas Stephenson, of Pine City; a great-grandson, Mitchel Bruce Stephenson, a great-granddaughter, Jillian Grace Stephenson; his sister, Mayfred Chaffee, Natural Bridge.

He is predeceased by his daughter, Tina Marie who died in 1968; a son, Dwayne David Yaddow, who died in 1983; a daughter-in-law, Darlene Grace (Cole) Yaddow who died in 1986, and three sisters, Mary Morse, Marion Moody, and Millicent Harris.

The family would like to thank Henry’s caregivers, Tracy Schneider and Trish Covey for their wonderful care, love, and support. The family requests in lieu of flowers or donations please do a random act of kindness for someone else!

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 11:00 am-2:00 pm at the West Carthage Fire Hall. Per his wishes his funeral services will be held privately by his family, a Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held in the spring in the Fairview Cemetery in Carthage, NY.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences in his memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

