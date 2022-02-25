Highlights & scores: Section X basketball champions crowned
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A couple of sectional championships were on the line Thursday night in Section X basketball.
Gouverneur met Canton in the girls’ Section X Class B basketball championship.
- Camryn Spiher hits the 3.
- Torie Salisbury answers at the other end from downtown.
- Ava Hoy goes up strong inside for the bucket.
- It’s Hoy again with the board and bucket.
- Cierra Besaw spots up and hits the trifecta from the corner.
- Raylin Burns with the breakaway bucket.
- Lia Canell gets in the scoring column with the 3.
- It’s Canell with the put-back in the paint.
- Alexis Devlin drills the 12-footer.
For the first time in 32 years, Gouverneur wins the Section X Class B title with a 37-27 win over Canton.
Canton and Gouverneur also met in the boys’ Section X Class B championship.
- Gouverneur’s Ethan Platt sinks the short jumper for 2.
- Platt spins past Canton defender Jonah Longshore for the layup. It’s 4-2 Gouverneur.
- Platt slices past two Canton defenders for 2 more.
- Caden Storie fires the shot from downtown as the shot clock expires. It’s 9-2 Wildcats.
- Canton’s Chris Downs gets the free throw.
- Jonah Longshore with the lay-in.
- Downs gets the rebound and scores.
- Platt splits the defense for 2 of his 12 points.
- Downs with the no-look bounce pass to Longshore for 2.
- Mark Tomford leaps past the defensive wall for 2.
The Canton Golden Bears went on to defeat the Gouverneur Wildcats 56-39 to win their first Section X Class B championship in four years.
Malone was at OFA for a boys’ Section X Division 2 hockey semifinal.
- Huskies’ goalie Carson Roy with the stop.
- Dylan Irvine blasts a shot past the crossbar, but was ruled no goal by the officials.
- Seth Lockwood’s shot is stopped by Drew Piercy.
- Tegan Fredrick gets OFA on the board.
The Blue Devils blanked Malone 3-0.
Thursday’s local scores
Boys’ Section X Class B basketball championship
Canton 56, Gouverneur 39
Girls’ Section X Class B basketball championship
Gouverneur 37, Canton 27
Boys’ Section X Division 2 hockey semifinals
Salmon River 4, St. Lawrence Central 0
OFA 3, Malone 0
