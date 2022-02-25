Highlights & scores: Section X basketball champions crowned

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A couple of sectional championships were on the line Thursday night in Section X basketball.

Gouverneur met Canton in the girls’ Section X Class B basketball championship.

- Camryn Spiher hits the 3.

- Torie Salisbury answers at the other end from downtown.

- Ava Hoy goes up strong inside for the bucket.

- It’s Hoy again with the board and bucket.

- Cierra Besaw spots up and hits the trifecta from the corner.

- Raylin Burns with the breakaway bucket.

- Lia Canell gets in the scoring column with the 3.

- It’s Canell with the put-back in the paint.

- Alexis Devlin drills the 12-footer.

For the first time in 32 years, Gouverneur wins the Section X Class B title with a 37-27 win over Canton.

Canton and Gouverneur also met in the boys’ Section X Class B championship.

- Gouverneur’s Ethan Platt sinks the short jumper for 2.

- Platt spins past Canton defender Jonah Longshore for the layup. It’s 4-2 Gouverneur.

- Platt slices past two Canton defenders for 2 more.

- Caden Storie fires the shot from downtown as the shot clock expires. It’s 9-2 Wildcats.

- Canton’s Chris Downs gets the free throw.

- Jonah Longshore with the lay-in.

- Downs gets the rebound and scores.

- Platt splits the defense for 2 of his 12 points.

- Downs with the no-look bounce pass to Longshore for 2.

- Mark Tomford leaps past the defensive wall for 2.

The Canton Golden Bears went on to defeat the Gouverneur Wildcats 56-39 to win their first Section X Class B championship in four years.

Malone was at OFA for a boys’ Section X Division 2 hockey semifinal.

- Huskies’ goalie Carson Roy with the stop.

- Dylan Irvine blasts a shot past the crossbar, but was ruled no goal by the officials.

- Seth Lockwood’s shot is stopped by Drew Piercy.

- Tegan Fredrick gets OFA on the board.

The Blue Devils blanked Malone 3-0.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ Section X Class B basketball championship

Canton 56, Gouverneur 39

Girls’ Section X Class B basketball championship

Gouverneur 37, Canton 27

Boys’ Section X Division 2 hockey semifinals

Salmon River 4, St. Lawrence Central 0

OFA 3, Malone 0

