Ida F. Rheome, 91, formerly of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ida F. Rheome, 91, of Truman Avenue Plattsburgh, and formerly of Ogdensburg, passed away on Thursday February 24, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday March 1, 2022 at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan presiding. Burial will take place in the spring at Pine Hill Cemetery in Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be held prior to the service also on Tuesday from 11:00am to 1:30pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home in Ogdensburg.

Survivors include her children, Timothy (Debra) Rheome of Plattsburgh, Theresa Ashley of Ogdensburg, Meredith (Charles) Hollis of Ogdensburg, and Judith (Timothy) Filipchuk of Canada; siblings, Robert (Helen) Finley of Florida, Norma Finley of Ogdensburg, and Katheryn (Robert) McCamish of Maryland; grandchildren, Angela Thivierge, Stephen (Cassandra) Ashley, Rebekah (James) Brenno, Timothy (Kristin) Rheome, Nathan Rheome, Cole (Lexi) Desantis, Hunter Desantis, Kendall Desantis, Jacob Hollis, and Jessica Lee Hollis; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her sister, Audrey Barr.

Ida was born in Heuvelton, NY on April 11, 1930, daughter of Lee and Mabel (Holmes) Finley.

She graduated in 1947 as Salutatorian from Heuvelton School. Later in life she took various college courses, and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in her 80′s. She married Corliss “Corky” Rheome on October 28, 1948. Corky predeceased her on November 27, 2001. She worked at numerous businesses during her lifetime, including, Dingberg Glove Factory, Howard Lumber, St. Lawrence Transit Concrete Company, Aiello Foods, Bostitch Company, Price Chopper, and the Ogdensburg School System. Ida had also owned and operated the Heuvelton Liquor Store.

She enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening and baking.

Donations in her memory may be made to a charity of choice. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.

