Lewis County posts travel advisory

Travel Advisory
Travel Advisory(MGN / Andover Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:36 AM EST
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Heavy snow and poor driving conditions have prompted Lewis County officials to issue a travel advisory.

The sheriff’s office posted the advisory at 7:15 a.m. It will continue until further notice.

It affects the entire county.

A winter weather warning for the entire north country is in effect until 10 p.m. The worst of the snow is expected through the morning and early afternoon.

