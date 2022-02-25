Lewis County posts travel advisory

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Heavy snow and poor driving conditions have prompted Lewis County officials to issue a travel advisory.

The sheriff’s office posted the advisory at 7:15 a.m. It will continue until further notice.

It affects the entire county.

A winter weather warning for the entire north country is in effect until 10 p.m. The worst of the snow is expected through the morning and early afternoon.

