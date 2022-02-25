Private graveside services for Patricia L. Thivierge, age 81 of Massena and formerly of Hammond, will be held in the spring at a time to be determined at the Fineview Cemetery in Hammond. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Private graveside services for Patricia L. Thivierge, age 81 of Massena and formerly of Hammond, will be held in the spring at a time to be determined at the Fineview Cemetery in Hammond. Mrs. Thivierge passed away on Tuesday (February 22, 2022) at the Massena Rehab & Nursing Center.

Surviving are her children Timothy (Nancy) Thivierge of Westampton, NJ, Curtis (Heather) Thivierge of Whiting, NJ, Randall Thivierge of Mesa, Az., Patti (John) Belknap of Hammond; brother James (Sandy) Hyde of Hammond; Three sisters Ann Hernandez of Silsbee, Texas; Linda Bogart of Massena and Judy (Michael) Bogart of Florida; 15 grandchildren; a daughter in law Kathy Thivierge of Colorado; and many nieces, nephews & cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents Harold & Josephine; her husband Eugene, two sons Ricky & Gregory Thivierge; a granddaughter Miranda Thivierge; and three brothers Murton, Elmer & Gary Hyde.

Pat was born on May 23, 1940 in Ogdensburg, the daughter of Harold & Josephine (Corrice) Hyde. She attended local schools and later married Eugene Thivierge on December 1, 1955 in Brier Hill.

During her career she worked at A. Barton Hepburn Hospital prior to becoming an elder caregiver at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home and bus driver for Hammond Central School. Pat loved driving bus and socializing with the kids. In her spare time, she visited with friends, crochet, worked in her garden and spent time with her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hammond Food Pantry at 298 Lake Street, Hammond, NY 13646. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

