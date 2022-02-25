Potsdam police release new photos of accused shooter

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam police released new photos of accused killer Michael Snow Friday, as they continue to investigate the events leading up to the fatal shooting SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell.

Police are trying to build a “timeline” of Snow’s actions, in the hours before he allegedly shot Howell last Friday night, on College Park Road.

Police set up an “information check point” on the road Friday, distributing fliers with the new photos of Snow and his vehicle. For the first time, we see Snow in a jacket, a red Massena football jacket.

Michael Snow, accused killer, seen from behind wearing Massena football jacket. (Source: WWNY)

Police hope someone in the public saw Snow before the fatal shooting, and can help pinpoint where he was and what he was doing. (If you can help, call police at 315-265-2121.)

Police are also circulating photos of Snow’s car, a 2013 Honda Civic. Police noted the vehicle has black rims, damage to the driver’s side front quarter panel, and an aftermarket mirror attached to the driver’s door.

The rear driver’s side wheel rim was packed with snow.

Photo released by Potsdam police of accused killer Michael Snow's car. (Source: WWNY)

Snow, 31, is charged with second degree murder. He’s being held at an undisclosed location.

Howell, a music education senior from Patterson, N.Y. was found with gunshot wounds on the side of the road not far from campus. She was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police told 7 News Friday they have not yet recovered the weapon used to shoot Howell.

