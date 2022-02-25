Advertisement

Putin waves nuclear sword in confrontation with the West

In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian...
In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressees the nation in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen."(Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — It has been a long time since the threat of nuclear weapons has been brandished by a world leader, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has just done so, warning that he has the weapons available if anyone using military means tries to stop the takeover of Ukraine.

The threat may have been empty, a mere baring of fangs by the Russian leader, but it brought out thoughts of a nightmare scenario in which Putin’s ambitions in Ukraine could lead to a nuclear war through accident or miscalculation..

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown police responded to the 200 block of East Flower Avenue Wednesday night, where they...
Heavy police presence ends peacefully in Watertown
A portion of Route 11 is closed to traffic due to a crash in the town of Gouverneur.
1 dead, 2 injured in St. Lawrence County crash
Andrew Johnston
7 News sees surveillance video of bar fight that might have led to man’s death
State police have identified the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash in the town of Gouverneur...
Edwards woman dies in Route 11 crash
Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued, up to 12 inches of snow expected

Latest News

FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
For 3 more officers at Floyd killing, jury says: Guilty
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
This image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Carlitos Peralta. Authorities are...
Wanted: Man who allegedly stole $1M worth of COVID-19 tests