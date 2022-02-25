Tony J. Almasy, 72, of Knapps Station

KNAPPS STATION, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Tony J. Almasy, 72, a resident of 2788 County Rt. 47, Winthrop, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Almasy passed away Friday at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Among his survivors is is wife, Debbie. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Tony J. Almasy.

