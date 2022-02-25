Advertisement

Tony J. Almasy, 72, of Knapps Station

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNAPPS STATION, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Tony J. Almasy, 72, a resident of 2788 County Rt. 47, Winthrop, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Mr. Almasy passed away Friday at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.  Among his survivors is is wife, Debbie.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Tony J. Almasy.

