TV Dinner: Jambalaya, by request

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Today’s recipe is a special request.

It’s morning show producer Michael Hirst’s last day at 7 News, and he really likes jambalaya.

So, Chef Chris Manning made him jambalaya. It’s also a good recipe to have on hand for Fat Tuesday next week.

You can find the recipe for Creole seasoning here.

Jambalaya

- 1 tablespoon olive oil

- 1 pound diced smoked sausage (or andouille)

- 1 cup diced onion

- 1 cup diced celery

- 1 cup diced green bell pepper

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning

- 1 cup uncooked long grain rice

- 1/2 cup chicken broth

- 1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes

- 1 8-ounce can tomato sauce

- 1/2 pound cooked, diced chicken

- 1/2 pound raw, peeled, and deveined shrimp (small shrimp work well with this recipe)

- Dash of hot sauce

- Dash of Worcestershire

- Grated parmesan for garnish

- Minced scallion for garnish

Add the oil and sausage to a six-quart stock pot on medium heat and cook until slightly brown, about 3-4 minutes.

Add onion, celery, green bell pepper, garlic, and Creole sasoning and cook until the onions begin to wilt.

Add the rest of the ingredients -- minus the garnishes -- and cook until the rice is tender.

Serve in bowls with a garnish of parmesan and green onions.

