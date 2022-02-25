Advertisement

TV Dinner: Jambalaya, by request

TV Dinner: Jambalaya, by request
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Today’s recipe is a special request.

It’s morning show producer Michael Hirst’s last day at 7 News, and he really likes jambalaya.

So, Chef Chris Manning made him jambalaya. It’s also a good recipe to have on hand for Fat Tuesday next week.

You can find the recipe for Creole seasoning here.

Jambalaya

- 1 tablespoon olive oil

- 1 pound diced smoked sausage (or andouille)

- 1 cup diced onion

- 1 cup diced celery

- 1 cup diced green bell pepper

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning

- 1 cup uncooked long grain rice

- 1/2 cup chicken broth

- 1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes

- 1 8-ounce can tomato sauce

- 1/2 pound cooked, diced chicken

- 1/2 pound raw, peeled, and deveined shrimp (small shrimp work well with this recipe)

- Dash of hot sauce

- Dash of Worcestershire

- Grated parmesan for garnish

- Minced scallion for garnish

Add the oil and sausage to a six-quart stock pot on medium heat and cook until slightly brown, about 3-4 minutes.

Add onion, celery, green bell pepper, garlic, and Creole sasoning and cook until the onions begin to wilt.

Add the rest of the ingredients -- minus the garnishes -- and cook until the rice is tender.

Serve in bowls with a garnish of parmesan and green onions.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Samarco
Samarco allegedly left infant daughter in bathtub while he slept
Trevor Samarco
Ogdensburg man charged in death of baby daughter
A state trooper was hurt in a crash Thursday morning as she headed to work.
State trooper, hurt in crash on way to work, undergoes surgery
Lewis County
3-year-old found after wandering a mile from home
Former SUNY Potsdam student arraigned on first-degree rape charge

Latest News

Tri-County Career Link
Tri-County Career Link
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Tyler Scott
WWNY
WWNY Academic All-Star: Tyler Scott
Career-Tech All-Star: Kayza Limehouse
Career-Tech All-Star: Kayza Limehouse