TV Dinner: Jambalaya, by request
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Today’s recipe is a special request.
It’s morning show producer Michael Hirst’s last day at 7 News, and he really likes jambalaya.
So, Chef Chris Manning made him jambalaya. It’s also a good recipe to have on hand for Fat Tuesday next week.
You can find the recipe for Creole seasoning here.
Jambalaya
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pound diced smoked sausage (or andouille)
- 1 cup diced onion
- 1 cup diced celery
- 1 cup diced green bell pepper
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning
- 1 cup uncooked long grain rice
- 1/2 cup chicken broth
- 1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes
- 1 8-ounce can tomato sauce
- 1/2 pound cooked, diced chicken
- 1/2 pound raw, peeled, and deveined shrimp (small shrimp work well with this recipe)
- Dash of hot sauce
- Dash of Worcestershire
- Grated parmesan for garnish
- Minced scallion for garnish
Add the oil and sausage to a six-quart stock pot on medium heat and cook until slightly brown, about 3-4 minutes.
Add onion, celery, green bell pepper, garlic, and Creole sasoning and cook until the onions begin to wilt.
Add the rest of the ingredients -- minus the garnishes -- and cook until the rice is tender.
Serve in bowls with a garnish of parmesan and green onions.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.