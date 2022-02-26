Advertisement

Croghan community comes together for family that lost home to fire

By Zachary Grady
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Clothing, diapers, games, and toys were piled high at the Croghan Fire Hall in support of the Vancour family. It’s been less than a week since a fire ravaged their home on Tannery Lane in the Town of Croghan.

Nobody was hurt.

“We’re getting through it,” said David Vancour.

Now, the community is coming together to help.

“Most of the people who have come here today don’t even know this family, but they know that we need things for them and they just come out,” said Croghan Fire Department Safety Officer Becky Knight.

The community came out in droves. It was a display of generosity that was not lost on the Vancour Family.

“It means everything to us we wouldn’t know what to do without them,” Vancour said. “We had nothing and now we got something to start off with. The response from everybody has been very overwhelming and we appreciate everything that everybody has done for us.”

“This is what it’s all about, this is what this Fire Department does,” firefighter Joe Archer said. “This community is just amazing. Very proud to be a part of.”

A relative says the Vancours are staying with family while they look for a new place to live.

