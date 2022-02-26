Friday Sports: Madrid Waddington boys’ and girls’ basketball teams take Section 10 Class C Championships

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Section 10 boys’ and girls’ basketball along with Watertown Wolves Hockey were on the docket Friday night.

In the Section 10 Girls’ Class C Championship, it was #1 Madrid-Waddington vs. #2 St. Lawrence Central.

The Yellow Jackets get on the board first as Natalia Pearson sinks the floater.

Off the rebound, Hailey Marcellus drops in two and makes the “and-one.”

Grace Plumley to Pearson and it’s rebounded by Marcellus for two. 8-0 Madrid-Waddington.

Rylee Daoust gets the steal and nets the Larries’ first basket.

Plumley for the game’s first three-pointer. Then Lily Lamere for two.

Marcellus cleans up the rebound, then Lamere hits the runner for two.

Rebecca Nezezon with the bank, cutting the Jackets to 21-9.

Marcellus to Plumley for the score. Madrid-Waddington defeated St. Lawrence Central 53-26 for its fifth Section 10 Class C Championship in the past six finals.

In the Section 10 Boys’ Class C Championship, #1 Madrid-Waddington also battled against #2 St. Lawrence Central.

The Larries’ Damien Ashley to Tommy Storrin for the opening three points.

Then Kaden Kingston looks off the defender to Jake Morgan for the bucket.

Kingston on the turnover to Troy Peck for the lay-in. 4-3 Jackets.

The hook-and-ladder as Peck hits the pullup.

Then it was Jayden Ashley with the skip-pass to Storrin who darts in for two.

Kingston to Drew Harmer beyond the arc: 9-5 Jackets.

After inbounding, Storrin goes to the corner and calmly buries the three. It’s 9-8.

Then Madrid-Waddington gets hot. Harmer from the “land of threes.” Then it was Harmer again with the 10-footer.

Harmer with the floater. He scored 25. Jackets fought off a frantic fourth-quarter rally by the Larries, who got within seven points three times. But Madrid-Waddington beats St. Lawrence Central 60-46 to capture their third-straight Section 10 Class C Championship.

On the mat, 5 North Country wrestlers have advanced to the State Final 4 in their weight classes.

In Division 1, Alex Booth of Indian River is in the Final 4 in the 132 pound weight class.

In Division 2 at 118 pounds, Chase Nevills of Copenhagen qualified for the Final 4.

Also in Division 2 at 152 pounds, Vandavian Way of Gouverneur is in the Final 4 in the 152 pound weight class.

In Division 2 at 160 pounds, Gouverneur’s Carter Baer is in the semis looking for his 3rd state title.

And rounding out Division 2 at 285 pounds is Nick Rogers of General Brown.

In Federal Hockey League action from the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, the Watertown Wolves hosted Danbury.

In the 1st period, the Wolves were already up 1-0 when Ahmed Mahfouz scores his 2nd goal of the night, increasing the Wolves lead to 2-0.

With the score 2-1, Wolves captain Justin MacDonald scores his 42nd goal of the year: 3-1 Wolves after 1 period.

Watertown goes on to beat Danbury 6-3.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.